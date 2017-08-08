Ajay Devgn has denied the reports claiming that the makers of Baadshaho had chopped off some intimate scenes to avoid issues with the censor board.

Being confident of the content of Baadshaho, Ajay said that no intimate scene between him and Ileana D'Cruz has been deleted. "It's not true. We have not made a porn film," Mid-Day quoted Ajay as saying.

"This is complete conjecture. I don't think anybody besides my core team is privy to what and how we edit the film. This is speculation. It's a straightforward film," the report quoted director Milan Luthria as confirming.

Of late, the censor board has been in news for suggesting rigorous cuts in movies, following which it was speculated that the intimate scene between Ajay and Ileana's characters in Baadshaho would also be deleted.

Based on the backdrop of the Emergency in India, Baadshaho is an action thriller that also features Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal and Esha Gupta among others.

Another movie based on the Emergency Indu Sarkar was recently released after much objection from the opposition. However, the Baadshaho director is confident that his film will pass the test smoothly.

"We have seen films being made in similar genre earlier as well. That film had a political approach and ours is action adventure," Luthria added. The trailer of the film was released recently and had received positive response from the audience. Fans are expecting to witness some good action and story in the movie.