US auto Major Ford is wasting no time to stay in the competition in the SUV segment in India, where its compact SUV EcoSport is fighting it out for over two years now. The competition in the segment is getting tougher by the day and the arrival of new models like Vitara Brezza from the house of Maruti Suzuki has dented the sales of the EcoSport. So how is Ford fighting back?

Here it is. A report of CarandBike claims that the EcoSport in India will soon get an update, but the twist in the tale is that this is not the facelift that the EcoSport fans have been waiting for. While the wait for the EcoSport facelift, which was unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2016, may get longer, emerging reports suggest that the compact SUV will get mild makeover in the meantime.

According to the latest report, the updates in the EcoSport will come by February this year and the changes are likely to be limited to the addition of the new features such as touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and navigation.

The styling changes are unlikely for now as the midlife facelift is expected to come to the market by the end of this year. The powertrains will also continue as it is. The current EcoSport in India is sold with a 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine, which is tuned to dish out 99bhp of power. The petrol mills are a 1.5-litre Ti-VCT and the 1.0-liter EcoBoost engine. With additional features in the EcoSport, the price of the SUV is also likely to go up and the new features are likely to be offered as dealer level fitment.