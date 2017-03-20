OPPO and ZTE's Nubia are all set to launch smartphones with advanced cameras this week.

Let's start with OPPO, which has rose to fame with its "selfie" centric smartphones in India. The Chinese smartphone maker will roll out its latest F3 Plus smartphone on March 23. The biggest highlight of F3 Plus is the dual selfie camera.

OPPO has sent out invites for the event and also confirmed the launch through a series of tweets and social media posts. The F3 Plus will feature a 16MP main lens paired with an 8MP secondary lens at the front to capture the depth and details of selfies.

Other key features include a 6-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 653 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a reliable 4000mAh battery, GSMArena reported. The handset will be launched in five key markets; Philippines, Myanmar, Vietnam, Indonesia and India. The teasers suggest a wide angle lens in the offing.

Meanwhile, ZTE's Nubia brand is all set to make headlines. The company will join the growing dual camera smartphone trend with Nubia Z17 Mini.

Just like OPPO's F3 Plus, the USP of Nubia Z17 Mini is its dual camera setup. According to media reports, the Nubia Z17 Mini will have two 13 megapixel rear cameras with Sony IMX258 sensors.

The Nubia Z17 Mini will also feature some high-end specs. As per a GSMArena report, the handset will sport a 5.2-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 652 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 16MP front camera, a 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 and USB Type-C port. ZTE is also expected to launch a premium variant featuring Snapdragon 653 CPU and 6GB RAM.

The pricing of both OPPO F3 Plus and Nubia Z17 Mini are not clear as of this writing, but they are certainly not going to be in the entry level bracket. Stay tuned for more updates.