After weeks of speculations, Xiaomi has finally confirmed that the company will pull the wraps off the Mi Mix 2S next month, but not at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, as it was previously rumored.

The Chinese smartphone-maker confirmed the news on Twitter that the Mi Mix 2S will be unveiled on March 27. In a bid to build curiosity around the launch event, it revealed that the Android flagship scores a staggering 273741 benchmark (most probably AnTuTu) points thanks to the Snapdragon 845, Qualcomm's most powerful mobile processor to date.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S: What we know so far about Android flagship

The upcoming Mi Mix 2S is said to come with improvements in design and internal hardware.

Recently, leaked images have indicated that the front's camera, which was present in the bottom left corner in the Mi Mix 2, has been shifted to the top left corner. Only a tiny portion, which probably amounts to 1% or a maximum of 2% on the right edge corner is occupied by the snapper, while the rest -- 98%, if not more -- of the front-panel is a fully operational touch-screen.

Word on the street is that that the device will also house an in-screen fingerprint sensor at the base and it makes sense, why the company has translocated the camera to the top.

On the back, the Mi Mix 2s is said to come packed with a two-camera setup. With the dual-snapper, the device users will be able to capture images with Bokeh blur effect, which was sorely missed in the Mi Mix 2, which by the way has a single 16MP primary camera.

As far as the outer shell is concerned, the Mi Mix 2 [REVIEW], like its predecessor, is said to flaunt ceramic-based cover with gold-coated rings around the camera module.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is said to sport a 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and run Android Oreo-based MIUI software.

Inside, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s is expected to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor with 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, 3,400mAh battery, enough to run the device for the whole day. It may also sport a Sony IMX363 camera sensor on the back. Besides, the flagship will support international 4G-LTE modem, meaning users need not have to carry a secondary phone if they plan to go international trips such as the US or Europe. They can just subscribe to international roaming plans from a local network or buy secondary SIM locally in the foreign location.

