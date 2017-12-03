The rumoured OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition will be a reality as early as next week, the company confirmed at the ongoing Comic Con Bengaluru 2017 event in India.

OnePlus India also teased the OnePlus 5T Stars Wars limited edition. In the graphic image, the device has the matching movie's coloured theme — black, red and white.

The new OnePlus 5T comes with a crimson Star Wars engraving on the back and an alert slider on the left edge, while the power button, volume rockers and the company's logo are painted raven black and the rest of the back shell snowy white to resemble a stormtrooper.

Even the wallpaper theme on the display shows the helmet of the soldiers of the Empire.

The OnePlus 5T Star Wars limited edition's colouring has captured the essence of the George Lucas blockbuster franchisee character and is sure to impress not just OnePlus fans but also movie buffs.

Except the design, we are sure that there will be no other changes in terms of internal hardware, as the company has already touched the nerve of original OnePlus 5 owners by launching with new 5T series with major structural and camera upgrades within four months after the launch of the former.

It will be unwise for the company to incorporate more internal changes in the Star Wars edition and risk inviting the wrath of fans.

OnePlus India has confirmed that it will announce the availability and price details of the OnePlus 5T Star Wars limited edition next week. The device is certain to be released before the upcoming movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which hits theatres on December 16.

Key specifications of OnePlus 5T: