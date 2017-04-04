Young actor Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiya have been married for five years, and it is now confirmed that the couple are expecting their first child. The news about Amal's pregnancy started doing the rounds after she was recently spotted during the wedding ceremony of their cousin Maqbool Salmaan on Saturday, April 1.

Amal, who used to accompany Dulquer for public events, is said to have been staying away from the limelight for quite sometime now, and was spotted with baby bump for Maqbool's wedding putting the rumour mills to rest. A source close to Dulquer has also confirmed to International Business Times that the news is true and the charming couple is expecting the baby in a couple of months. Dulquer is expected to announce the happy news soon.

Amal, an architect by profession, hails from a North Indian Muslim family settled in Chennai, and got married to Dulquer in an arranged marriage on December 22, 2011. It was only after entering wedlock, Dulquer made his debut in acting with the movie, Second Show.

Dulquer later got a break in his career for portraying the character Faizy in Anwar Rasheed's directorial venture, Ustad Hotel. He later appeared in many superhit movies, including ABCD, Bangalore Days, Vikramadithyan, 100 Days of Love, OK Kanmani, Charlie, Kali, Kammatipaadam and was last seen in Sathyan Anthikad's Jomonte Suviseshangal.

DQ, who even bagged the Kerala State Film Award for his performance in the 2014 movie Charlie, is awaiting the release of Amal Neerad's Comrade in America (CIA). He also has Bejoy Nambiar's Solo, Salaam Bukhari's yet-to-be-tilted project, Desingh Periyasamy's Tamil movie, Lal Jose's upcoming movie Oru Bhayangara Kamukan and Ra Karthik's Tamil movie, among others lined up for 2017. He will also be appearing in a cameo role in actor Soubin Shahir's debut directorial Parava.