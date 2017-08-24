For months now, Batman actor Ben Affleck's future in DCEU has been gloomy. With speculations about his exit following Justice League is driving rumour mill wild, Affleck had to take the San Diego Comic-Con stage to confirm that he is not hanging up his cape anytime soon. But it looks like Matt Reeves has other plans.

It has been reported now that Affleck might not be the Cape Crusader after all in upcoming The Batman movie. Insiders reveal that Reeves will begin searching for a new Batman soon. A source provided The Batman update to The Hollywood Reporter while discussing the new Joker and Harley Quinn movie.

"Warner Bros. is simultaneously beginning to develop a line of DC-related films that will fall outside the established cinematic universe which sees actors and storylines threaded through multiple movies," explained THR report.

"The new line, or possibly label, will allow for the making of movies that will stand apart and separate from those big-budget tentpoles. Matt Reeves' The Batman, for example, is intended to not be connected to the Justice League universe but to be set in a different time period and star another actor," the site added.

However, the article was later updated with a footnote, "An earlier version of this story stated that Matt Reeves' The Batman was part of Warner Bros.' new label and would star a new actor as Batman, but it is unclear where that project will fall."

Though the clarification has been given, the insider's referring Reeves' The Batman to explain raises some eyebrows. Reeves' has also dropped hints that the film might not be a part of DCEU, confirming the speculations.

The War for the Planet of the Apes director, who was at the SDCC last month, shared his plans about the solo Batman movie with The Business. In the interview, which has surfaced online now, Reeves told, "Well, I have a vision for a way to do something with that character that feels like it resonates with me personally, and a perspective that can grow out into other things. When they [Warner Bros.] approached me, what they said was 'look, it's standalone, it's not part of the extended universe."

Fans will have to wait for an official word from Warner Bros and DCEU to understand what exactly the studios have planned for the future Batman movies.