Ahmedabad, September 16: China's domination in Asian Cup Table Tennis continued as the men's and women's finals will be contested by them, yet again.

At The Arena by TransStadia here on Saturday (September 16), Chinese duo of Lin Gaoyuan and Fan Zhendong set up a title clash in men's section of the 30th Table Tennis Asian Cup.

In the women's category, Zhu Yuling (world number three) and Liu Shiwen (world number four), both from China will vie for the crown tomorrow.

Since 2008, every Asian Cup men's final has been an all-Chinese affair. In women's, since 2008, at least one of the finalists was from China.

In the men's semi-finals today, world number two Zhendong dispatched Korean Lee Sangsu's challenge easily. He won in straight games 4-0.

Zhendong's compatriot Lin too won 4-0 but was stretched in games two and three.

For Zhendong, it will be an opportunity on Sunday to win gold which he missed twice, finishing runner-up in 2014 and 2015.

Defending champion Liu struggled against Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa in the last four clash but eventually won 4-2. Last year in Dubai, Liu had won gold by beating compatriot Li Xiaoxia.

Zhu too defeated a Japanese opponent, 17-year-old Miu Hirano in consecutive games - 4-0.

It was a fruitful trip to India for Chinese paddlers as all four who came here have entered the title round.

The top three finishers will qualify for next month's World Cup in Belgium.

Results

Men

Semi-finals: Lin Gaoyuan (China) bt Chen Chien-An (Chinese Taipei) 11-5, 12-10, 15-13, 11-7; Fan Zhendong (CHN) bt Lee Sangsu (Korea) 11-5, 11-9, 11-8, 11-7.

Quarter-finals: Chen Chien-An bt Koki Niwa (Japan) 7-11, 11-7, 11-6, 3-11, 13-11, 13-11; Lin Gaoyuan bt Sangeun Jeong (Korea) 6-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6, 11-5; Fan Zhendong bt Jin Mizutani (Japan) 11-8, 11-13, 16-14, 11-5, 11-8; Lee Sangsu bt Chuang Chih-Yuan (Chinese Taipei) 11-6, 11-7, 9-11, 11-7, 9-11, 7-11, 11-9.

Play-off Challenge: Lee Sangsu bt Noshad Alamiyan (Iran) 11-4, 10-12, 11-13, 11-2, 12-10; Chen Chien-An bt Nima Alamian (Iran) 11-5, 4-11, 11-8, 11-7.

Women

Semi-finals: Zhu Yuling (China) bt Miu Hirano (Japan) 13-11, 11-8, 11-2, 12-10; Liu Shiwen (China) bt Kasumi Ishikawa (Japan) 15-13, 11-3, 9-11, 13-11, 9-11, 11-6.

Quarter-finals: Zhu Yuling bt Cheng I-Ching (Chinese Taipei) 11-5, 11-3, 11-2, 11-3; Miu Hirano bt Chen Szu-Yu (Chinese Taipei) 11-13, 11-9, 8-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6, 11-3; Kasumi Ishikawa bt Doo Hoi Ken (Hong Kong) 11-9, 12-10, 14-12, 14-12; Liu Shiwen bt Suh Hyowon (Korea) 11-4, 8-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 8-11, 11-3.

Play-off Challenge: Miu Hirano (Japan) bt Manika Batra (India) 11-7, 8-11, 11-8, 11-6; Su Hyowon (Korea) bt Lee Ho Ching (Hong Kong) 11-9, 11-13, 11-9, 11-9.

Finals start at 4.30 PM IST on Sunday (September 17). Live on DD Sports