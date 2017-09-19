Sunny Deol is someone who has always kept himself away from any kind of controversy or gossip. He has hardly been part of flamboyant Bollywood parties, and now he has revealed why.

Sunny said he had offended many for not turning up for the Bollywood parties.

"I still remember those days when people would call me for parties and I wouldn't go and they would get so offended because main nahi aaya. Some even said 'what does he think of himself? Who does he think he is?' But slowly, they understood that's me and that's the way I am," Hindustan Times quoted Sunny as saying.

"Be it filmy party of any other party, give me any party which is not the same. All are similar – alcohol, gossip and then the same stuff," the actor added.

Sunny further said he is a shy person since childhood, and he is glad that people have accepted him the way he is. The Poster Boys actor also added he finds enjoyment in working out, hiking, driving around or just listening to music.

The 60-year-old actor also slammed Bollywood award shows, suggesting the award functions do not have any credibility.

"I don't know if they are awards night or they are a collection of actors at night. To me, it's not an award night. If it was an award night, one would go for an award night. And how do you give awards anyway? Here I know people say I will charge this much money or I will only come if I get this thing or I won't come or give me this special award and all. So it's all about that. This is what we are. Let me not go on that track further," he said.