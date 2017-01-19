- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
It’s a boy! Second rare Asian elephant born in a month at Chester Zoo
A rare Asian elephant male calf was born on 18 January, making it the second to be born within a month at Chester Zoo. The calf arrived to 20-year-old mum, Sithami Hi Way, overnight after a 22-month gestation and a 20-minute labour. Keepers have said that both mum and calf, who is yet to be named, are doing well.
