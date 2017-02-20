The makers of Kittu Unnadu Jagratha released the item song, Na Pere Singapore Sirimalli, on Monday evening. Actress Hamsa Nandini danced up a storm in the video.

Actor Raj Kiran and director Vamsi Krishna took to twitter to announce the release of item song on Monday morning. Raj Kiran tweeted: ""Na Pere Singapore Sirimalli" Item song will b out today @5pm #KittuUnnaduJagratha @ramjowrites @AnilSunkara1 @adityamusic @ihamsanandini."

While Ramajogaiah Sastry has penned the lyrics for the dance number, Anup Rubens set the piece to music. Aditya Music will launch the audio album. The label tweeted: "#NaPereSingaporeSirimalli Song Lyrics Penned By @ramjowrites Garu "

On Monday morning, Hamsa Nandini also tweeted a photo from the song Na Pere Singapore Sirimalli with the caption: "My Special song from #KittuUnnaduJagratha releasing today @ 5pm . Hope you all like it .#singaporesirimalli ." Later in the evening, she posted another picture and wrote: "20 mins to go.excited n nervous. #NaPereSingaporeSirimalli #KittuUnnaduJagratha @DirVamsiKrishna @itsRajTarun @AnilSunkara1 @anuprubens."

The song was released on the official YouTube channel of Aditya Music at 5 pm on Monday. Later, Raj Tarun posted the link to the video on his Twitter handle.

The theatrical trailer of Kittu Unnadu Jagratha hit the cyberspace on February 7. The songs Ardhamaindha and Johny Johny Yes Papa were released on February 12 and February 15 respectively, to a good response from the audience.