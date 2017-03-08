The Napoli football team, on Wednesday, not only failed in their attempt to progress to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League 2016-17, but also lost a major opportunity to get a massive pleasure from Paola Saulino -- the undisputed oral sex queen of Italy.

Saulino, 27, who is also a model and actress, had just one request to the Napoli football team: Win the title this season and every single player....will get b***jobs.

However, now that the dreams are shattered for the Napoli players, Saulino is not acting way too disgruntled and disappointed. Instead, in her recent Instagram post, she shed her clothes in a bid to encourage her favourite team in getting right back up.

She also left a motivational message for them: "Keep your head high, my Napoli. You guys were great, you are the most beautiful one. Champions like you, earn respect for real, on the field and also in life!"

Recent Instagram posts from the pompa (slang for oral sex) queen: