Italy: Up to 30 dead in luxury hotel destroyed by avalanche

Italy: Up to 30 dead in luxury hotel destroyed by avalanche Close
Up to 30 people were known to be in the luxury resort Hotel Rigopiano in the town of Farindola on the Gran Sasso mountain in the central Abruzzo region when the earthquake struck on 18 January. On its website, Italian news agency Ansa quoted the head of a rescue squad that reached the hotel as saying there are many dead.
loading image
IBT TV
47 feared dead in Pakistan Airlines plane crash ATR-42
Most popular