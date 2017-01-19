- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
Italy: Up to 30 dead in luxury hotel destroyed by avalanche
Up to 30 people were known to be in the luxury resort Hotel Rigopiano in the town of Farindola on the Gran Sasso mountain in the central Abruzzo region when the earthquake struck on 18 January. On its website, Italian news agency Ansa quoted the head of a rescue squad that reached the hotel as saying there are many dead.
