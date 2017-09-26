An Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft crashed into the see off Terracina, Italy, on Sunday, September 24, while attempting to pull out of a high-altitude loop during an airshow. The impact killed the pilot.
Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon pilot dies performing in Terracina, Italy
- September 26, 2017 01:45 IST
