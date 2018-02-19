Xiaomi has announced two new devices -- Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro -- after months of speculation but it has received a mixed reaction from fans.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro looks impressive but many are disappointed with the Redmi Note 5 as it is just a replica of the Redmi 5 Plus that was released in China last year and almost identical to the Redmi Note 4 in terms of specifications.

The Redmi Note 4 and Redmi Note 5 (Redmi 5 Plus) share the same processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor), software (Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system), RAM (3GB/4GB RAM) and storage (64GB internal storage expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), though the latter has a slightly bigger screen and battery.

How about the Redmi Note 5 Pro? Is it worth ditching your Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 for the new device which will be released in India on Thursday, February 22?

Well, the Redmi Note 5 Pro looks impressive. It has a 5.99-inch full-HD touchscreen with1,080x2,160 pixels (403 ppi density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset, and runs Android Nougat operating system. It also comes packed with a 4GB/6GB RAM and a 64GB storage expandable up to 256GB via microSD card, and houses a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging 5V/2A.

The main highlight of this device is its camera. You will see a dual 12MP (f/2.2 aperture, 1.25 μm) + 5MP (f/2.0, 1.12 μm) main camera with phase detection autofocus and dual-LED dual-tone flash, and a 20MP front-snapper with f/2.0, 1/2.8" and LED flash mounted on the handset.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 features a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. It also has a 3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, a 4,100mAh battery, a 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and dual-tone LED flash, and a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is priced at Rs13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and Rs16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, while the Redmi Note 4 is currently priced at Rs10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, which is just Rs 3,000 difference (for 4GB RAM variant).

Looking at the specifications and pricing, Redmi Note 4 owners can surely consider an upgrade to Redmi Note 5 Pro, as the yet-to-be-released device boasts of a dual camera and has a better display, processor, RAM, and storage.