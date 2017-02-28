Malayalam family entertainer Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol has completed 40 days of its success run at the Kerala box office, and Sophia Paul, the producer of the Mohanlal-starrer, has expressed her gratitude to each and everyone who helped in making the movie a blockbuster.

Sophia has revealed that Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol has already raked in over Rs 50 crore at worldwide box office. It had opened to stupendous response in India and overseas markets. "Today, we complete 40 days of Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol. The movie has grossed over Rs 50 crore at the box office and is still being screened at 76 centres in Kerala plus numerous screens all over India and overseas. Looking back at where it all started two years ago, there are a lot of people who we would like to thank and gracefully acknowledge their valuable contribution [sic]," Sophia wrote on her Facebook page.

The Mohanlal-starrer, which goes through moments of loneliness, neglect, love, lost romance and parenting in the backdrop of a middle-class family, is the second production venture of Sophia after blockbuster multi-starrer Bangalore Days. While praising the team of Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, the producer said that scriptwriter Sindhu Raj has skilfully adapted James Vj's short story Pranayopanishad to bring life to the character Ulahannan and Aniyamma, excelled by Mohanlal and Meena.

When Sindhu Raj met me with this beautiful story, we knew that we had finally found a story for our second film after the critically acclaimed and commercially successful debut movie Bangalore Days. Sindhuraj skillfully adapted the beautiful short story Pranayopanishad, written by James Vj and director Jibu Jacob captured the life of Ulahannan and Aniyamma - their monotonous lives, revival of their lost romance, how they deal with a grown up daughter and influence her choices in life, in a way that it resonated with the audience as a story they all are facing in their day to day life.

Sophia also claims that it was her dream to associate with superstar Mohanlal, who is also her favourite actor. In her social media post, she has also thanked other actors and technicians.

I am often asked if I faced any issues being a woman producer and I remember only faces that gave me respect and cooperation throughout the production of the movie. Some take that extra effort to ensure you get a chair to sit; tea, just when you wished for one. These are people who work behind the scenes, away from the spot light. I thank them for all their love and unconditional support.

Sophia has also not forgotten to thank online promoters as well as fans of Mohanlal for making Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol one of the most celebrated films. "Once again my love to all the families and friends who owned this movie [sic]," she concludes her Facebook post.

Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol plot

Ulahanan aka Unnachan (Mohanlal) is a panchayat secretary, who is married to Anniyamma (Meena) and has two kids -- Jinny (Aima Sebastian) and Jerry (Sanoop Santhosh). He is a person, who has completely forgotten to smile and is least bothered about his family. Somehow, he gets into an illicit relationship. How he handles the situation and retain his family are narrated in the movie.