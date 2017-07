San Francisco-based designer Luca Iaconi-Stewart spent the last nine years building an amazingly precise replica of a Boeing 777 jet made entirely from cut-up paper folders.

Back in 2008, when Iaconi-Stewart first saw Air India 777-300ER, he fell in love with the detailed schematics of the airplane. He began construction on the project in a 1:60 scale reproduction using some of the techniques he learned in class.

Check the video to find out.