New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has stirred up a controversy on Twitter after a scene from his Facebook documentary shows him kissing his 11-year-old son on the lips. Several social media users have described it as "weird and uncomfortable," but several others supported him.
The Facebook documentary, Tom vs. Time, shows Brady's eldest son Jack or John coming into the room where the American football player is getting a massage. Jack is seen asking Brady's permission to check his fantasy football standings. When Brady asked Jack what will he get in return, the 11-year-old walked over to him and planted a kiss on his lips.
Tom Brady won't eat a tomato or sleep without his kale pajamas but he'll kiss his germ spreading kid for 8.5 seconds pic.twitter.com/UOPCyPti0G— Ben Murphy (@BenMurphyTV) February 2, 2018
Brady then tells Jack that it "was like a peck," and hearing this the boy comes back to give the player a second kiss on the mouth for a few seconds. Jack then wipes his T-shirt and walks out of the room.
Soon the scene ignited a controversy on Twitter and social media users started a debate whether it is appropriate to kiss your son or not. Several critics slammed the player and said the kiss was "intimate."
"Can we talk about Tom Brady's uncomfortably long kiss with his son or is now not a good time?" Twitter user Brett Bachman said.
"Tom Brady is one of my five favorite people (including family members), but him making his son come back and kiss him on the lips for a longer time because his first lip kiss wasn't long enough is some very very disturbing #content," user Robbie Vogel tweeted.
Check out the Twitter reactions below:
tom brady making his 11 yr old son kiss him, and then redo it cause it was “just a peck” is foul and weird as fuck— sunshine ? (@kyuhsunshine) February 3, 2018
the way tom brady kisses his son is wild and it makes me sick— mark (@KUESTIONM4RK) February 2, 2018
My wife and her friend watching Tom Brady kiss his son...WAIT FOR IT!!! pic.twitter.com/AJuXOJj25K— bert kreischer (@bertkreischer) February 2, 2018
Tom Brady kisses his son (11 yrs old) on the lips, the guys a fucking weirdo— Chance (@32_surpreme) February 1, 2018
That video of Tom Brady kissing his son is weird because it's clear that the little boy didn't want to kiss him like that— Lachelle. (@QueenKeora) February 3, 2018
I wish my wife kissed me like Tom Brady kisses his son.— Sam Roberts (@notsam) February 2, 2018
That is Tom Brady sucking the youth out of his son so he can keep playing— Alberto Rosales (@GooseBerto23) February 1, 2018
Tom Brady is one of my five favorite people (including family members), but him making his son come back and kiss him on the lips for a longer time because his first lip kiss wasn't long enough is some very very disturbing #content— Robbie Vogel (@RobbieVogel14) January 30, 2018
However, several tweeted in support of Tom Brady and said there is nothing wrong in him kissing his son.
People throwin’ shade at Tom Brady for kissing his 11-year-old son on the lips. It’s not for me. But I get parents/families show affection in different ways. So what’s the cut-off age for that kind of stuff?— Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) February 1, 2018
No, I do not have kids. Yes, I kiss my dog on the lips. ?
There is literally nothing wrong with kissing your kids on the lips guys, get your mind out of the gutter— Fork Theory Adherent (@notwokieleaks) February 1, 2018
This is like the 9 millionth weirdest thing about Tom Bradyhttps://t.co/Djpqn2FQr7
The internet is going bat dookie crazy over the video of Tom Brady kissing his son on the lips...and it's not like it's the first time. Can't a Father show some affection to his kid? You cynical, perverted bastards. pic.twitter.com/CQ6zhS2Qsr— Imus in the Morning (@TheImusShow) February 1, 2018
IF YOU THINK KISSING YOUR FUCKING SON IS WRONG BECAUSE YOU LOVE HIM THEN SUCK MY COCK BECAUSE I CANT WAIT TO MEET MY FUTURE KIDS SO LEAVE MY GUY TOM BRADY ALONE. ITS FAMILY AND THATS A WRAP— Lil Pho (@SBRubey) February 3, 2018