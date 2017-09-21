VG Siddhartha
IT officials raid V G Sidhartha, son-in-law of former Karnataka CM SM KrishnaReuters

The Income Tax department is conducting raids at several ofSiddharthaed by former chief minister of Karnataka SM Krishna's son-in-law VG Sidhartha. He is the founder-owner of the popular chain of cafes Cafe Coffee Day and several of the CCD offices and well as its headquarters in Bengaluru are being searched by the taxmen.

Apart from Bengaluru, the raids are also being conducted in Chikmagalur in Karnataka, Mumbai, and Chennai.

The taxmen are also searching the offices of two of his estates, a residential school, and the Serai Resorts, reported the Times of India. 

This is a developing story. 