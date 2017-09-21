The Income Tax department is conducting raids at several ofSiddharthaed by former chief minister of Karnataka SM Krishna's son-in-law VG Sidhartha. He is the founder-owner of the popular chain of cafes Cafe Coffee Day and several of the CCD offices and well as its headquarters in Bengaluru are being searched by the taxmen.

Apart from Bengaluru, the raids are also being conducted in Chikmagalur in Karnataka, Mumbai, and Chennai.

Income Tax raids on VG Siddhartha: #Visuals from Café Coffee Day HQ in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/GROf1wpun5 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2017

Bengaluru: Income Tax Dept raids premises of Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna's son-in-law & owner of Café Coffee Day, VG Siddhartha. — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2017

Income Tax raids on VG Siddhartha: Over 20 locations in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Chikmagalur being raided. — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2017

The taxmen are also searching the offices of two of his estates, a residential school, and the Serai Resorts, reported the Times of India.

This is a developing story.