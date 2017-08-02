12.42 pm IST: The National Students' Union of India, Karnataka members gather outside DKS' residence in Bangaluru.



Bengaluru: NSUI members gather outside Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar's residence as IT raid continues pic.twitter.com/d15hWz1LK1 — ANI (@ANI_news) August 2, 2017

12.41 am IST: Visuals from Shivakumar's Delhi residence

Income Tax raids underway at 39 locations of Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar: Visuals from one of his premises in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/zQQE1DWSjY — ANI (@ANI_news) August 2, 2017

12.39 pm IST: Meanwhile, TV9 Kannada has also reported that the cash in Shivakumar's Delhi house was stuffed in his wardrobe and bed. It has also been said that DKS' wife's relative's house in Mysuru is also being searched by IT officials. The raid began at 6.30 am and is underway.

12.35 pm IST: Congress accuses BJP of trying to scare people through agencies

12.32 pm IST: The Karnataka Youth Congress secretary has confirmed that only Shivakumar was interrogated at the resort.

IT Dept came in resort & interrogated him (Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar), nobody else. Didn't find anything here: Youth Cong Secy Ktka pic.twitter.com/ra899Lgyi6 — ANI (@ANI_news) August 2, 2017

12.27 pm IST: Ashok Gehlot, Congress in-charge for Gujarat says that BJP wants to murder democracy

They want to murder democracy; our MLAs being threatened, money was offered, raids being conducted: Ashok Gehlot, Cong in-charge for Gujarat pic.twitter.com/zWLsOd0kUO — ANI (@ANI_news) August 2, 2017

12.22 pm IST: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after Congress continues to create ruckus

12.21 pm IST: Shivakumar refuses to answer questions on Income Tax raids

Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar refuses to answer questions on Income Tax raids at his locations in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/s6Gfp3axtw — ANI (@ANI_news) August 2, 2017

12.18 pm IST: Tax raids not linked to upcoming Gujarat polls, says Jaitley

This raid should not be linked with any Gujarat poll,this is on a purely economic offence: Arun Jaitley in Lok Sabha on Bengaluru IT raids — ANI (@ANI_news) August 2, 2017

12.13 pm IST: Congress MLAs leave Eagleton Golf Resort

12.10 pm IST: Mallikarjun Kharge accuses BJP of threatening Congress MLAs. "Just to defeat one Rajya Sabha candidate they are doing all this, but they will not be successful," he added in Lok Sabha.

Hamare MLAs ko daraya dhamkaya ja raha hai IT officers ko bhej ke: Mallikarjun Kharge,Congress in LS on Bengaluru IT raids — ANI (@ANI_news) August 2, 2017

12.06 pm IST: Shivakumar reaches Sadashivanagar residence with IT officials. He will be asked to open the locker in the house.

Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar at his residence in Bengaluru as IT raid continues pic.twitter.com/qpVAAjzf2V — ANI (@ANI_news) August 2, 2017

11.58 am IST: Taxmen recover a total of Rs 7.5 crore from Shivakumar's residence. However, TV9 Kannada has reported that Rs 11 crore has been recovered until now, including the Rs 5 crore seized from his Delhi home.

11.54 am IST: Taxmen searching Shivakumar's residence in Bengaluru

IT raid underway at Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar's residence in Bengaluru (outside visuals) pic.twitter.com/vR4feml1MT — ANI (@ANI_news) August 2, 2017



11.47 am IST:JDU leader KC Tyagi says the timing of the raid may be political but it could be a big thing if concrete evidence is found against Shivakumar.

Ho sakta hai raid ki timing political ho,par kuch maamle agar nikalte hain to ye mahatvapurn hoga: KC Tyagi,JDU on IT raids in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/Fp5JZZrKoH — ANI (@ANI_news) August 2, 2017

11.40 am IST: Rajya Sabha resumes with Zero Hour

11.37: Timing of the search decided well in advance, say IT officials. Search said to be a part of ongoing investigation.

11.31 am IST: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11.37 am after uproar by Congress over IT raids in Bengaluru

11.23 am IST: "Conduct raids on residences of those people from your party (BJP) who are offering Rs 15 crores," says Ghulam Nabi Azad.

11.20 am IST: Ruckus in Rajya Sabha. Search not a coincidence, says Congress.

Uproar in Rajya Sabha by Congress over IT raids in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/OBcgKiissB — ANI (@ANI_news) August 2, 2017

11.15 am IST: Anand Sharma calls the timing of the raid "questionable."

It is now becoming a trend to blatantly misuse powers of the state: Anand Sharma, Congress in Rajya Sabha.

The minister & his brother, an elected representative coordinating in stay of Gujarat MLAs that is why it is a targeted timing: Anand Sharma — ANI (@ANI_news) August 2, 2017

11.12 am IST: Congress raises the issue of IT raids in Parliament. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that there was no search at the resort and it was only aimed at Shivakumar.

No search has taken place in the resort as such and no MLA was searched, only one particular Ktka minister was searched: Arun Jaitley in Rajya Sabha.

11.10 am IST: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the rules are the same for everyone and everyone needs to abide by them.

Niyam sab ke liye ek hota hai.Congress ke paap ka ghada bhar chuka hai: Dharmendra Pradhan,Union Minister on IT raids in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/S8UiKJqBuH — ANI (@ANI_news) August 2, 2017

11.05 am IST: Eagleton Golf Resort management is also being questioned in regard to payment for the accommodation of the Gujarat MLAs.

11.03 am IST: Karnataka minister's offices in Infantry road and Chalukya circle raided as well.

11.00 am IST: IT officials questioning Nagraj, Shivakumar's driver in RK Puram Delhi. DKS' aide Aanjaneya also being questioned.

10.55 am IST: Shivakumar is now being taken to his Sadashivanagar residence.

10.50 am IST: IT sleuths have seized Rs 5 crore cash from his Delhi house.

Karnataka Power Minister DK Shivakumar being taken from Eagleton Golf resort in Bengaluru after Income Tax raids. pic.twitter.com/1LeCEiltgI — ANI (@ANI_news) August 2, 2017

10.45 am IST: After slamming the raids, the Congress has also said that it will raise the issue of the IT raids in both the houses of the Parliament today.

10.30 am IST: The Congress has slammed that raids and said that BJP is doing all this just to win one Rajya Sabha seat.

"BJP is on an unprecedented witch-hunt just to win 1 Rajya Sabha seat," Ahmed Patel, a senior Congress leader tweeted. "After using state machinery & every other agency, these I-T raids show their utter desperation & frustration."

BJP has used every dirty and ugly trick to run a conspiracy to win Rajya Sabha seat in Gujarat: RS Surjewala on IT raids at Eagleton resort pic.twitter.com/xiPS7j7kYq — ANI (@ANI_news) August 2, 2017

Surjewala also said that BJP had attempted to bribe legislators in Gujarat and when none of its tactics worked, "a frustrated BJP Govt (is) now resorting to IT raids on Cong."

The Income Tax department has raided Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar's residence at Sadashivanagar and also the Eagleton Golf Resort where he was staying. Shivakumar, who was in-charge of hospitality for Gujarat Cong MLAs in Bengaluru, was at the resort when the raid took place. Mobile phones have been confiscated.

His office near his Sadashivanagar residence is also being searched. About 20 other officials are also searching Shivakumar's farmhouse in Kanakapura and also the residences of close relatives of the minister. Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh Kumar, and close friend MLC S Ravi's residences also raided. I-T officials are also present at close confidante Balaji's house in Yelahanka.

Shivakumar's residence at Delhi' Safdarjung Enclave is also being searched according to PTI.

It was earlier said that the taxmen had raided the Eagleton Golf Resort in Bidadi near Bengaluru where about 44 Congress MLAs from Gujarat are said to be staying to prevent being poached by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The raid is said to have started at 7 am on Wednesday, August 2.

About 40 I-T officials with protection from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were said to be carrying out searches at the Eagleton resort and also checking vehicles moving in and out of the resort. While it was said that all the MLAs' rooms were being searched, the IT officials have clarified that only Shivakumar's room in the resort was being searched.

In total, about 80 officials are said to be raiding 39 locations around the city.

Search team has no concern with the MLAs&no contact with MLAs.It is again reiterated that I-T search is only on 1 Karnataka Min: I-T Sources — ANI (@ANI_news) August 2, 2017

Income Tax Dept's raid at Karnataka energy minister DK Shivakumar's residence and Eagleton Golf Resort where Cong Gujarat MLAs are staying — ANI (@ANI_news) August 2, 2017

#Visuals from the resort: Income Tax department raids Eagleton Golf Resort in Bengaluru where Congress Gujarat MLAs are staying. pic.twitter.com/cLMzcQfkAj — ANI (@ANI_news) August 2, 2017

Bengaluru: I-T raids underway at Karnataka energy Minister DK Shivakumar's residence in Kanakapura, Sadashivanagar pic.twitter.com/uK4xCA9pN8 — ANI (@ANI_news) August 2, 2017

The Gujarat legislators were flown to Bengaluru late on Friday night after it was said that the BJP was threatening them and even offering Rs 15 crore to support the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls, set to be held on August 8.

While it was initially being said that the legislators were brought to the resort against their wishes, the politicians said that this wasn't true. "We are all here because the BJP has created an atmosphere of fear in Gujarat, luring legislators with huge amounts of money, misusing government machinery to threaten legislators," Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani told The Hindu.

The Eagleton resort is an exclusive one with charges for executive suites as high as Rs 8500/day, which includes meals, according to the resort's website. The deluxe rooms come for Rs 7500 a day.