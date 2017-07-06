Indian IT firms are in the midst of the industry's largest retrenchment drive. IT majors Wipro, Infosys, Cognizant, Tech Mahindra are planning to lay off 56,000 engineers this year.

The year 2017 witnessed massive IT Sector layoffs in India. The number is at least twice the employees laid off by the companies last year. But Nasscom says, it continues to be a net hirer with 1.7 lakh jobs being created in 2016-17.

This uncertainty has left thousands of IT professionals worried. Does this trend scare you?

