Priyanka Chopra has proved that she is one of the sexiest and sensible divas across the globe. From her acting skills to her looks, she has passed all the tests with flying colours. But, there was a time when the actress had to make a tough decision.

PeeCee recently wooed us with the latest hot photoshoot for Vogue India. She appeared on the September cover and nailed it with her sizzling photos.

Apart from the photoshoot, the diva gave an interview to the magazine and revealed how she felt when she once did a commercial for a fairness cream.

While talking to Vogue, she said: "A lot of girls with a darker skin hear things like, 'Oh, poor thing, she's dark.' In India, they advertise skin-lightening creams: 'Your skin's gonna get lighter in a week.' I used it [when I was very young]."

"Then when I was an actor, around my early twenties, I did a commercial for a skin-lightening cream. I was playing that girl with insecurities. And when I saw it, I was like, 'Oh shit. What did I do?' I started talking about being proud of the way I looked. I actually like my skin tone."

She added: "So, I did this cream commercial and when I saw it, it made me feel like crap. It reminded me of what I felt like when I was a little girl. I was like, 'Oh my god, this is what I felt like. Like what I have is not good enough.' I got out of the contract and never did it again."

"It took me seeing myself advocating the thing that made my teenage years miserable, because it was normal and everyone did it. It was sold in stores right next to toothpaste. You don't understand the psychology of what it does to society. When I did it is when I understood it. Creams for glowing skin is different, but as soon as it says 'whitening,' it's like, what?"

