As job is something closely related to social security and stability, there are reports that with employment in the information technology (IT) sector, the crème de la crème of the economy over the past years, becoming uncertain, techies have been steadily losing their sheen as the favourites to grab top matrimonial deals.

We do not know whether the marital dreams of scores have been permanently shattered by the unique president of the United States we have in Donald Trump, but this demotion of the software guys' social status will certainly give another segment a reason to feel happy. And that segment comprises journalists.

No, your ears have not betrayed you. Journalists have almost always been considered the most unfit candidates for a marriage for one can't even guarantee that a media man will be attending his or her own marriage on time or at all, especially if the wedding hours are after sunset (that's when their passion takes charge, afterall).

The absence of a social life, loss of friends and the growing 'anti-social' element in them and a thankless job (especially if one is doing the goalkeeper's job as an editor) with not a great financial incentive (we are of course not including those great names) either makes a journalist a non-entity in the competitive market of matchmaking.

But now, they have their opportunity to hit back. "I at least, get my salary," the retaliation can be expected on these lines.

It's not that journalists are also not facing the music of the times. Print media is seeing a challenge to its survival and with the demands of the digital taking over, the old-timers who have survived on papers and inks, need to find an all new diet. But, at the same time, the scribes are perhaps at a bigger advantage than the techies to encash on globalisation, which is proving to be a boomerang for their IT counterparts. There is no Trump to disrupt their careers at least. If he could, his catharsis on Twitter would have been less.

Another advantage the journalists have is that automation looks less threatening to them. More than the crazy occupant of the White House, it is the robots that look more menacing for the IT people and it's an irreversible process. Journalism, on the other hand, will need that human touch for it is not 100 per cent scientific.

True, Google is funding the creation of a software which will write local news stories for a UK-based news agency. It is no doubt a news which will raise eyebrows, even for the digital journalists, but it is yet something from the future and won't really matter for those who want an ideal match for their beloved daughters right now!

Dear journalists, this is your moment to take on the 'Brahmins', the higher (or highest) rank-holders in the economic order. But also make sure, while taking your 'revenge' that you do not fall prey to complacency. More than your odd hours at work, your honour has slid of your irresponsible acts at times while doing your work. The techies are less susceptible to it because they are not engaged with the public space and can still gain a moral victory over you in the race to the lowest rung in the business of matrimony.