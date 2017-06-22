IT services industry body Nasscom has released its projections for the current financial year. Exports are expected to grow in the range of 7-8 percent while the domestic business will increase at a higher clip, 10-11 percent.

In value terms, exports will rise to $125 billion in 2017-18 from $116 billion in fiscal 2017.

The industry will create about 1.5 lakh jobs in 2017-18, which is lower than the 1.70 lakh jobs added in the preceding fiscal.

The details were given by Nasscom president R Chandrasekhar in Hyderabad on Thursday.

"The guidance is broadly in line with the outlook given by the Industry players and hence holds no big surprise," Sarabjit Kour Nangra, VP Research- IT, at brokerage Angel Broking, said in a note.

Infosys, TCS and Wipro were trading with gains at around1.35 pm on Thursday, apparently in response to the projections. Infosys was up 1.46 percent at Rs 957, TCS was trading marginally higher at Rs 2,409 and Wipro was almost flat at Rs 257.

The Sensex was up 192 points at 31,475.

Nasscom had earlier played down the adverse impact of revised H-1B visa norms. "The March 31 USCIS memorandum reinforces an existing practice by adjudicators and clarifies requirements for certain computer professionals," Nasscom had said in a statement in April.

"Our member companies provide skilled talent and solutions to US firms. The H-1B visa system exists specifically because of the persistent shortage of highly-skilled domestic IT talent in the US," the statement added.