Stephen King's evil clown Pennywise could finally be the reason for a breakthrough at the summer box office in Hollywood. With the movie releasing this Friday across the world, analysts are predicting that 'It' is expected to see a $60-million opening at the US box office.

New Line Cinema's It movie is releasing across 4,000 locations on September 8, and is expected to gross a total of $65 million on its opening weekend. Some early analysis predicted the movie would float at the box office with an estimated $50 million.

Meanwhile, some analyst had gone a little ahead to predict that the Andy Muschietti-directed vehicle has a shot at $70 million.

Made with a budget of $35 million, the adaptation of the Stephen King novel is likely to bring good news at the summer box office. The movie revolves around a scary-looking clown named Pennywise (played by Bill Skarsgard) who terrorises children in the town of Derry, Maine. But eventually a group of kids squares off against the evil clown.

The rest of the cast includes Jaeden Lieberher, Finn Wolfhard, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, Nicholas Hamilton, and Jackson Robert Scott.

The horror flick will compete with another big opening this week, Reese Witherspoon-starrer romantic comedy Home Again. The movie is likely to collect $10-12 million from 2,800 locations.

Christopher Nolan directed Dunkirk had collected a total of $50.5 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend this year. The film crossed the $100-million mark at the worldwide box office.

Another Stephen King adaptation — The Dark Tower — had bombed at the box office earlier this year. The Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey-led movie had grossed $19.2 million on its opening weekend from 3,451 locations.