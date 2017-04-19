Isuzu Motor India is preparing to launch its new full-size SUV with the MU-X on May 11. Ahead of the launch, a unit of the model has been spotted in India.

The MU-X will replace the current flagship MU-7 SUV, which was launched in India in 2012 when the company started its operations. However, its dated design made the SUV struggle to find takers as compared to its rivals. The Japanese manufacturer is now coming up with the MU-X — a more advanced SUV.

The MU-7 has been replaced by MU-X in the most markets where Isuzu has presence. The MU-X is miles ahead in terms of design over its predecessor. The face of the SUV features a twin-slat grill in chrome in line with the company's D-Max V-Cross pick-up. The new grille and projector headlamp cluster form a V-shaped front facia to the MU-X. The side profile and rear profile, especially the wrap-around rear windshield, resemble that of the Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The MU-X will measures 4,825mm length, 1,860mm in width, 1,840mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,845mm. It will also boast of a massive 230mm ground clearance. The SUV is expected to be loaded with automatic climate control, cruise control and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Safety will be taken care of by electronic stability control, traction control system, emergency brake assist, hill start assist, reversing camera, rear park assist sensors and engine immobiliser.

The MU-X will draw power from a 3.0-litre common rail direct-injection engine that will develop 162bhp of power and 360Nm of torque mated to five-speed manual or automatic transmission. Isuzu may offer MU-X in both 4x4 and 4x2 formats.

The MU-X will be locally assembled at a new manufacturing facility at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. The SUV will go up against the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Picture source: MotorOctane