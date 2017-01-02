The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack at a nightclub in Istanbul that claimed the lives of at least 39 people, including two Indians, and injured 65 others while they were celebrating the New Year.

The Turkish authorities have already launched a massive manhunt to locate the two attackers. The attack at Reina nightclub in Ortakoy came during a period of heightened security measures in the city, with 17,000 police officers on duty, following several terrorist attacks over recent months. A bombing at Vodafone Arena in Istanbul had also killed 44 people last month.

Isis has released a statement saying that the attack was carried out "in continuation of the blessed operations that the Islamic State is conducting against Turkey, the protector of the cross."

"A hero soldier of the caliphate attacked one of the most famous nightclubs, where Christians celebrated their pagan holiday. They used hand grenades and a machine gun and transformed their celebration to mourning," it added.

The statement also warned that "the government of Turkey should know that the blood of Muslims, which it is targeting with its planes and its guns, will cause a fire in its home by God's will."

However, the statement did not specify whether the terror outfit had carried out the attack or the attackers were inspired by the group. The attack came days after the Nashir Media Foundation, a supporter of Isis, published a series of messages calling for attacks on clubs, markets and movie theatres, the New York Times reported.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has said that the Modi government was extending all help possible to the families of the two Indians, who were among the 39 killed in the attack. She said visa arrangements were being made for them to travel to the country to claim the bodies. The government has also asked the Indian ambassador to Turkey, Rahul Kulshreshth, to receive the families at the airport. The two victims were identified as Abis Rizvi and Khushi Shah.