Wednesday has already turned out to be memorable for India with star shooter Jitu Rai winning gold in the 50m pistol event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup 2017. His compatriot Amanpreet Singh won a silver in the same event.

The ISSF World Cup is taking place at the Karni Singh Ranges in New Delhi.

According to reports, Jitu Rai not only won his first ever individual gold in the 50m pistol event at the ISSF World Cup on Wednesday but also made a world record in the process. The 29-year-old, who was born in Nepal, posted the world record score of 230.1 in the final.

Amanpreet Singh, meanwhile, posted a score of 226.9 in the event.

Jitu won gold medals in the 50m pistol event last in the 2014 Commonwealth Games and the 2014 Asian Games. Amanpreet, meanwhile, has never won a medal in the ISSF World Cup as this is his first-ever appearance in the competition.

Ironically, in the qualification round of the 50m pistol event, Amanpreet was leading over Jitu in the top two spot. While Amanpreet finished on top with 561 points, Jitu scored 559 points in the qualification round.

Reactions from the win:

Jitu wins gold. Cuts the deficit of 4.2 points in last 6 shots.That's like hitting 6 sixes in the last over to win a match #ShootingWorldCup — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) March 1, 2017

Gold and Silver in ISSF World Cup @OfficialNRAI @JituRai & Amanpreet Singh pic.twitter.com/rPJP0wjvT4 — Chetan Sharma (@chetan0711) March 1, 2017

ISSF World Cup: Jeetu Rai wins gold medal & Amanpreet Singh wins silver medal in 50m pistol event pic.twitter.com/LJkQuuH5e4 — ANI (@ANI_news) March 1, 2017

Jitu Rai tussi great ho ?? Dher saari badhaiyan aapke suvarna padak ke liye! Congratulations to Amanpreet for Silver! #ISSFWCDelhi — Vinesh Phogat (@phogat_vinesh) March 1, 2017

It's been a privilege to watch Jitu shoot the way he did today. Special, very Dhoni-esque in the way he went about it #ShootingWorldCup — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) March 1, 2017

Jitu Rai at ISSF World Cup 2017

- Bronze medal at 10m air pistol event

- Gold medal with Heena Sidhu at 10m air pistol team event

- Gold medal at 50m pistol event