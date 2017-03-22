Here's some exciting news for fans of television heartthrob Barun Sobti. The actor, who recently made his debut in digital space with Tanhaiyaan opposite Surbhi Jyoti, will soon make a comeback to television with a new project.

Barun Sobti's new show 'Satya Ki Kiran' scrapped?

Producer Gul Khan has unveiled the teaser of Barun's next, in which he will play the role of Advay Singh Raizada. In the teaser, a rustic looking Barun can be seen jumping out of his vehicle.

Although nothing more than the short video has been revealed by the makers, it will surely leave fans of the Iss Pyaar ko Kya Naam Doon? actor wanting for more.

Confirming the project, Barun told India Forums: "Yes, there is something in the pipeline. We are planning something but I can't really talk about it now."

Earlier, there were reports that Barun would make his comeback with a finite thriller series, Satya Ki Kiran. However, the show got scrapped due to clashes between the production house and the channel.

While the channel wanted the show to run daily, the production house wasn't convinced as it had a fixed budget for 26 episodes. Unable to come to a consensus, the channel had apparently decided to scrap the show.