ISS astronauts gear up to celebrate New Year in Space

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) just celebrated Christmas in space and are now gearing up for some zero-gravity New Years revelling. Nasa has shared a new video of space station astronauts talking about some of their fondest memories of past New Years. Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and station commander Alexander Misurkin, who also currently call the ISS home, may celebrate New Years on 7 January, which according to the Russian orthodox church, is Christmas Day