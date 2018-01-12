India on Friday made space history, after it sent it's100th satellite into space onboard its workhorse the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-40.

The satellite launch, which is also the first lift off of 2018, is being considered a major landmark in India's space history.

Here's how Twitterati is reacting to ISRO's achievement:

There it goes... Happy launch century, #ISRO. Making history & doing India proud as #PSLVC40 lifts off with 31 satellites from #Sriharikota. BTW, both sensex and the rocket are up, up and away!!!#Cartosat2 — Vipul Nautiyal (@NautyView) January 12, 2018