PSLV ISRO
ISRO's PSLV successfully launched 31 satellits into space from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on January 12, 2018. [Representational Image]IANS

India on Friday made space history, after it sent it's100th satellite into space onboard its workhorse the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-40.

The satellite launch, which is also the first lift off of 2018, is being considered a major landmark in India's space history.

Here's how Twitterati is reacting to ISRO's achievement: