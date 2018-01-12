India on Friday made space history, after it sent it's100th satellite into space onboard its workhorse the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-40.
The satellite launch, which is also the first lift off of 2018, is being considered a major landmark in India's space history.
Here's how Twitterati is reacting to ISRO's achievement:
RT @DDNewsLive— Mr. LakshmiChetan (@lakshmichetan) January 12, 2018
CONGRATULATIONS #ISRO!!@isro successfully launches 100th satellite #Cartosat-2 series from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at #Sriharikota. #PSLVC40 #PSLV @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/wBCtiucdbQ
CONGRATULATIONS #ISRO!!@isro successfully launches 100th satellite #Cartosat-2 series from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at #Sriharikota. #PSLVC40 #PSLV @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/ybgp8zCXuo— AmAn Yadav?? (@AmAnYDVofficial) January 12, 2018
There it goes... Happy launch century, #ISRO. Making history & doing India proud as #PSLVC40 lifts off with 31 satellites from #Sriharikota. BTW, both sensex and the rocket are up, up and away!!!#Cartosat2— Vipul Nautiyal (@NautyView) January 12, 2018
#ISRO successfully launches 100th satellite ‘Cartosat-2’ series from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at #sriharikota.— SECURITY FORCE (@INDIAN7709) January 12, 2018
Congrtulate to all @isro team hard work....
Congratulations #ISRO ??@isro successfully launches 100th satellite #Cartosat-2 series from Satish Dhawan @ #Sriharikota. #PSLVC40 #PSLV pic.twitter.com/dK5KfqlHSz— Hari Prabhakaran (@Hariadmk) January 12, 2018