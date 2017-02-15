The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched 104 satellites in a single rocket on Wednesday making a world record by beating the previous record of launch of 39 satellites by the Russian Space Agency.

This was the first launch by the ISRO in 2017 and they have three more launches planned for the first half of this year.

The launch was an achievement lauded across the country. The Space agency made the country proud, for which it was commended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee.

