The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched 104 satellites in a single rocket on Wednesday making a world record by beating the previous record of launch of 39 satellites by the Russian Space Agency.
This was the first launch by the ISRO in 2017 and they have three more launches planned for the first half of this year.
The launch was an achievement lauded across the country. The Space agency made the country proud, for which it was commended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the successful launch:
This remarkable feat by @isro is yet another proud moment for our space scientific community and the nation. India salutes our scientists.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2017
This day shall go down as a landmark in the history of our space programme #PresidentMukherjee
— President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) February 15, 2017
Congrats @isro for achieving the unique feat of launching 104 satellites in a go! Truly, sky is NOT the limit for you! Very proud! #PSLVC37
— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) February 15, 2017
Exceptional achievement by our #ISRO scientists. We are very proud of the record launch of 104 satellites. Congratulations to @isro team.
— Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) February 15, 2017
And @isro gives us yet another reason to hold r heads up high. They successfully launched 104 satellites in 1 rocket today. #ProudIndian ??
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 15, 2017
proud to be an INdian https://t.co/VteCWI9g8w— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 15, 2017
Century in a shot! Proud of #ISRO for setting up world record in launching 104 satellite in one go.— Himanshu Jain (@HimanshuEgov) February 15, 2017
Awesome feat. Looking forward to the interplanetary missions coming up next @isro https://t.co/xWAjLTj3OQ— Jagan Rajagopalan (@jaganrblr) February 15, 2017
Congrats for @isro for the successful launch of PSLV-C37 and CARTOSAT... Thanks to make as feel proud... :) :)— Balaji Ganesh (@BalajiGanesh24) February 15, 2017