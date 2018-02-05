After launching its 100th satellite on January 12, the Indian Space Research Organisation is now gearing up to launch its second lunar mission -- Chandrayaan-2 soon. While an exact date for the lift-off hasn't been announced yet, the mission is likely to take off sometime in April.

The Chandrayaan-2 mission is said to be much more challenging than the first one as this time it will be up to the heavy-payload lifter GSLV Mk II that will launch the spacecraft, unlike the first time when the spacecraft was launched by a PSLV rocket. The GSLV Mk II will launch the spacecraft that will weigh about 3,290kg, which includes an orbiter, a rover and a lander to the moon.

Speaking of the mission, Isro chairman K Sivan told the Times of India that the Chandrayaan-2 mission is a challenging one and the spacecraft will take quite some time to reach the moon's orbit.

"Chandraayan-2 is a challenging mission as for the first time we will carry an orbiter, a lander and a rover to the moon. The launch date schedule is sometime in April. Once the GSLV rocket carrying the spacecraft is launched from Sriharikota, the orbiter will reach the moon's orbit in one to two months. (The moon's orbit is 3,82,000km away from the earth's surface)."