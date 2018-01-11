In what would be a significant landmark in India's space history, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is all set to launch its 100th satellite along 30 others in a single mission.

ISRO's launch vehicle Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-40 will carry the satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC) in Sriharikota on January 12. The launch is scheduled for 9:28 am from the First Launch Pad (FLP) at the space centre.

Along with the weather observation Cartosat-2 series which weighs 710 kg, the PSLV C-40 will carry 30 satellites weighing a total of 613 kg at lift-off.

The co-passenger satellites include a microsatellite and one nanosatellite from India along with 3 microsatellites and 25 nanosatellites from other countries. The total weight of all the satellites is estimated around 1323 kg, as per ISRO's official website.

The 31 satellites include three Indian satellites and 28 satellites from six foreign countries -- Canada, Finland, France, Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

The 28 international customer satellites are being launched as part of the commercial arrangements between ISRO and Antrix Corporation Ltd., a company under Department of Space.

As per reports, ISRO plans to launch at least one satellite every month.

The launch of the PSLV C-40 can be viewed live on the official website of the ISRO on Friday 9 am (IST) onwards.

For the traditional broadcast viewers, DD National will telecast the event starting at 9 am on Friday, as well.

The launch is estimated to take 7 minutes and 15 seconds, and the telecast will be both in Hindi and English.

Here's the YouTube live stream link where you can watch it: