Israeli guards fire tear gas at Palestinians dressed up as Father Christmas

  • December 24, 2016 21:02 IST
    By Reuters
Israeli guards fire tear gas at Palestinians dressed up as Father Christmas Close
Embed
Israeli border guards launched a tear gas attack at Palestinian protesters clad in Father Christmas outfits in a tense skirmish at the separation wall that runs through the West Bank on 24 December.
loading image
IBT TV
Bloodied brides protest Lebanese rape law
Most popular