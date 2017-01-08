Israeli envoy to UK apologises as employee is caught plotting to take down Sir Alan Duncan

Israels ambassador to the UK, Mark Regev, has issued an apology after a senior embassy official was caught on camera reportedly saying that he wanted to take down pro-Palestinian ministers.According to reports, footage from an undercover sting operation showed senior political officer of the Israeli embassy, Shai Masot, talking to Maria Strizzolo, former chief of staff to Conservative MP Robert Halfons – sometime in October 2016. The conversation was recorded by a reporter from Al-Jazeeras investigative team at a London restaurant.