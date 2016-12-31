Israel issued an "immediate and severe" travel warning for tourists in India saying that there was threat of an immediate attack on tourist spots during the New Year celebrations especially in the country's south-west region.

"We are warning Israeli tourists in India of the possibility of imminent terrorist attacks against western targets and tourists, particularly in the southwest of that country... A particular emphasis should be put on events in the coming days in connection with beach and club parties celebrating the New Year where a concentration of tourists will be high," Israel's anti-terrorism directorate said in a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office.

The warning stated that places located in the south-west of India — like Goa, Pune, Mumbai and Cochin that are popular tourist destinations — are particularly at risk. It asked tourists to avoid taking part in beach and New Year parties at popular tourist spots.

"Israeli tourists traveling in India are asked to stay alert and to pay attention to local media reports and security agencies," the warning said, adding that Israelis must contact their relatives in India informing them about the threat and that Israelis must avoid going to markets, festivals and crowded shopping areas.

An Israeli Embassy spokesperson in New Delhi confirmed the warning and said: "Israel has issued a travel advisory surrounding New Year's Eve celebrations events in south-west India, with specific regard to beach parties, clubs and highly-populated tourist sites. Israeli tourist are advised to avoid such events and other densely-populated areas."

However, the directorate did not specify what prompted the warning.

Additional security arrangements have been put in place across the world on New Year's eve following the Berlin truck attack that claimed the lives of 12 people.

India is a popular tourist destination for Israeli citizens with around 20,000 former Israeli soldiers travelling to India every year, the Jewish Post reported.