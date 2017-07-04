Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at the Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv on Tuesday on a three-day visit to Israel. Describing his visit to Israel as a "groundbreaking" one, PM Modi said that it was his "singular honour to be the first ever Prime Minister of India" to visit the country.

PM Modi was given a red carpet welcome by Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon his arrival after which both leaders made short statements before leaving the airport to take part in the official engagements and programmes for the day.

"Welcome to Israel...Aapka Swagat Hai Mere Dost. We have been waiting for you for 70 years. We love India, admire your culture, history, democracy and commitment to progress. I remember what you told me in our first meeting - when it comes to India and Israel relations, the sky is the limit... What took so long for [our ties] to blossom? It took a meeting of hearts and minds," Netanyahu said in his short statement upon Modi's arrival.

He added: "I am confident of the real mathematics of life, of the success of our partnership for many reasons; the talent of our people... You are a great leader of India and a great world leader... Together, we can do even better. Welcome to Israel my friend PM Modi."

PM Modi, in response, thanked the Israeli PM for his warm welcome and also described his visit to Israel as a "groundbreaking" one. He added that he was honoured to be the first Indian PM to visit the country.

"I thank my friend Netanyahu for receiving me. My visit is about the strength of our societies and our strong partnership... India is an old civilisation but young nation. We have a talented and skilled youth, who are our driving force," the PM said.

Adding that India considers Israel as an important development partner, PM Modi said: "We have to secure our societies against the common threat of terrorism. I am keen to interact with the Indian diaspora in Israel including a large number of Jews who have enriched both our countries. This is an exciting journey that we will undertake together, for the good of our people and our society."

Israel had previously supported India on the menace of terrorism originating from Pakistan and within the country. It had said that it saw no difference between Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hamas and that both countries have the right to defend themselves against terrorism.

PM Modi will reportedly visit the Danziger Flower Farm that houses one of Israel's leading floriculture companies. He will also visit the Yad Vashem Memorial Museum to pay tribute to the victims of the Holocaust - considered one of the greatest tragedies in human history. He is also supposed to have dinner with Netanyahu.