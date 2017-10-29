An Islamist attack on a hotel in the Somali capital ended on Sunday after 25 people had been killed in a near 12-hour siege, police said, underlining the insurgents and amp;#39; ability to carry out deadly attacks in the heart of the city.
Islamist attack in Somali capital kills 25
- October 29, 2017 17:31 IST
