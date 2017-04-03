The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday issued yet another summons to controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik to appear before the agency on April 17 in a case filed against him under anti-terror law.

It was the third summons to the Islamic preacher in less than a month. He had earlier defied two summons by the agency that asked him to appear before it on March 14, and then on March 30.

The 51-year-old preacher and his aides were booked by the NIA in November last year for allegedly promoting enmity between religions that could disturb the harmony of the country. He has been booked under Section 10, 13, 18 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The government of India had declared Zakir Naik's NGO, Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) based in Mumbai, as an unlawful organisation. Then, the Mumbai police issued a notice stating the NGO had been banned under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The IRF was dealt another blow when the Delhi High Court upheld the ban. The NIA also raided about 10 premises of the organisation.

Naik is believed to be in Saudi Arabia to avoid arrest by the Indian authorities after he was booked under several sections of the IPC. He has, however, denied his involvement in terror activities.