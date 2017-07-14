After leading the team to the knockout stages for the first time in their history, Mumbai City FC have retained the services of manager Alexandre Guimaraes, who will look to lead the Ranbir Kapoor co-owned franchise to their first Indian Super League title.

With the inclusion of two new teams, the ISL 2017-2018 season promises to be a lot more entertaining and a lot more competitive. So keeping as much continuity as possible is important, and MCFC have decided to do that by keeping their manager.

Guimaraes took charge of a struggling Mumbai side and immediately led them to the top of the league table in ISL 2016.

However, they could not maintain that momentum in the semi-finals, when they lost to Atletico de Kolkata in a hotly-contested two-legged tie. ATK would go on to win their second ISL title by beating Sachin Tendulkar's Kerala Blasters in the final.

But, that run to the semi-finals clearly impressed the owners enough to retain the services of the Costa Rican.

"Getting the coach to come back for the upcoming season was a no-brainer," Ranbir said in a medial release. "We were very happy with the team's performances last season and the way he led the team on the field like a general and off the field like a father-figure, was commendable."

Guimaraes will need to do that and more this season, with Mumbai City FC having to do without their talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri, who decided to sign for Bengaluru FC, with the latter making their ISL debuts this season.

Mumbai City have so far signed Amrinder Singh, the talented goalkeeper, and midfielder Sehnaj Singh for the new season, with a lot more big-name faces expected to come in.

Guimaraes knows the challenge that lies ahead of his for the new ISL season.

"I'm very happy to continue as the coach of Mumbai City FC," Guimaraes said. "The support of the owners and management has been fabulous and the reception and love the players and my staff got from the supporters club was tremendous.

"We achieved some of the objectives last year by finishing top of the table and reaching the semi-finals but I'd like to continue this project and finish the job I came here for."

Mumbai City FC and Guimaraes birthday