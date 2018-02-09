It was the battle of the best Spanish minds in Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca and FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera, who have kind of followed the same book of football philosophy and shown that in their respective team's style of play this season.

On Friday night however, it was Roca's sensational Spanish trio of Edu Garcia, Dimas Delgado and Toni Dovale who stole all the attention and gave FC Goa no chance at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Goals from Edu and Dimas helped BFC get a 2-0 win.

Bengaluru FC started the game on a bright note and it was swift action right from the start. Sunil Chhetri worked the FC Goa goalkeeper Naveen Kumar in the 2nd minute of the match itself and that was the start of a flurry of shots coming from the home side.

Toni, Delgado and Edu combined in a stunning fashion throughout the match and that Spanish flavor displayed bright all over the Kanteerava Stadium. BFC right back Rahul Bheke and central midfielder Lenny Rodriguez also combined well with the Spanish trio to test Naveen on plenty of occasions.

Edu scored the first goal of the match in the 35th minute. It was a dummy by Delgado that made Dovale take the corner kick and he hit it right at the spot where Edu couldn't have even complained of facing any problem.

The second goal of the match was scored by Dimas at the 83rd minute. Again, the FC Goa defence was left utterly confused with the inter-passing of Toni and Edu. Seizing on the advantage, Dimas made a clever run and slot the ball subtly into the goal, drawing plenty of cheers.

On the other end, it was Indian winger Mandar Rai Dessai who turned most of the attention with his wonderful footwork on the left flank and the brilliant dribbles past the strong BFC defense.

The likes of Indian striker Manvir Singh and Manuel Lanzarote also tried getting a goal back for the away team on plenty of occasions, but it never really happened.

Bengaluru FC have now bagged five wins in a row and there is no way they are willing to give up on the No 1 position in the points table.