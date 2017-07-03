Indian Super League is all set to have a domestic player draft in Mumbai later this month. The organisers of the cash-rich football league confirmed that local players have to sign up for the July 23 event if they do not want to risk being left out of action in the 2017 season.

It was earlier reported that Football Players' Association of India (FPAI) was not in favour of the player draft, as it felt that players will be robbed of a free market, in which they will have the right to the team of their choice. A draft system may also mean that players could be moved to a different club without even being allowed to negotiate the monetary aspects of their contracts.

The FPAI claimed 89 percent of the players, including India skipper Sunil Chhetri, did not want a draft system for signing and retaining players for the upcoming edition, which is set to begin in November. Even All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel had reportedly spoken against it, only to take back his words a week later.

However, it has now been confirmed that draft system is compulsory under the Article G VII of the ISL guidelines. Notably, the draft guidelines were circulated to the franchises on Friday. The draft arrangement though is yet to be officially announced by the governing body.

With AIFF reducing the number of foreign players in the playing XI from six to five for the upcoming edition, it will interesting to see how teams go about adding domestic talent to their line-ups.

Here is all that you need to know about the player draft system.