Who will be the lucky Indian football players finding an Indian Super League, come ISL 2017? That remains to be seen as the big action gets set to kick off some hours from now in Mumbai.

The ISL Player Draft 2017 is scheduled for Sunday, July 22. Ten teams will be furiously bidding to have the best combination in their team, come the new extended Indian Super League season 4 this January.

As many as 205 players are up for grabs and only 134 of them will get lucky. The list contains veterans of Indian football as well as fresh faces.

Except for the Tata Steel-owned Jamshedpur FC, all nine teams including former I-League champions Bengaluru FC had the option of retaining two key players and while most teams have availed the option, some have left their fate to the day of the draft.

Prices have been set for each player in the draft and that doesn't mean every club has the freedom to audaciously spend on the day. There is a salary cap which will have to be strictly followed by the franchisees.

In a nutshell

Salary cap for each team (both Indian and foreign players): Rs 18 Crores

(both Indian and foreign players): Rs 18 Crores To sign foreign players : Maximum Rs 12.5 Crores

: Maximum Rs 12.5 Crores Team squad: Each team should have a minimum of 15 and maximum of 18 Indian players -- including two U21 players -- in their squad.

Each team should have a minimum of 15 and maximum of 18 Indian players -- including two U21 players -- in their squad. Interesting rule: Wages of a marquee player will not fall under the salary cap

There will be a total of 15 rounds of bidding and player draft. The order of the teams entering the rounds:

1st round : Jamshedpur FC, Delhi Dynamos

: Jamshedpur FC, Delhi Dynamos 2nd round : FC Pune City

: FC Pune City 3rd round: Atletico de Kolkata, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, Mumbai City, Kerala Blasters, NorthEast United FC

Atletico de Kolkata, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, Mumbai City, Kerala Blasters, NorthEast United FC 4th round: Chennaiyin FC

ISL Player draft 2017: Schedule

Date : July 23

: July 23 Time : 9 am IST - 5 pm IST

: 9 am IST - 5 pm IST Venue: St Regis, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Where to watch live

