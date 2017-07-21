The ISL Player draft 2017 is scheduled for Sunday July 23 and as many as 199 Indian footballers are up for grabs. However, only 134 of them join an Indian Super League team ahead of the new season, starting November.

From Subrata Paul to Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Pritam Kotal to Umesh Perambra, some of the top Indian football stars are a part of the player draft.

Wait a minute...how many of you have heard the name of Perambra before? Well, the 20-year-old Mumbai footballer is still in college, but he is qualified enough to make it to the player draft. Can his dreams come true now?

The central defender from Thakur College in Mumbai impressed at the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) campus football championship and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) scouts found him eligible enough to make it to the ISL Player Draft 2017.

Just like Perambra, Kerala duo Ajith Sivan and Akshay Joshy have also become a part of the player draft and will be hoping to seeing their dreams come true. The trio even were a part of the India U-23 football team selection camp for the AFC U-23 Championship Qualifiers.

The India U23 football team is currently plying their trade in the group stages of the competition in Doha.

Akshay, 19, an attacking midfielder, belonging from the Sacred Heart college in Kochi, dreams of playing with Kerala Blasters. Ajith, 20, also a midfielder, hails from Nirmala college in Muvattupuzha, Kerala.

"As Keralites, we are really excited with Akshay getting this opportunity in the ISL draft. It's a huge moment for us," mentioned his mother to Sportstar.

"Akshay has always dreamed of playing football – this is a proud moment for him and family to feature in the draft. We would love if Akshay gets picked by Kerala Blasters, but we will support any team that Akshay would get chance to play."