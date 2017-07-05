Former I-League champions Bengaluru FC, set for their debut in the Indian Super League this upcoming edition, announced the signing of Australian midfielder Erik Paartalu on Wednesday, July 5.

The club had already announced to retain Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh, a month ahead of the ISL Player Draft, scheduled for later this month.

Along with Erik, BFC also decided to retain their overseas defending duo John Johnson and Juanan.

"I was really excited by the Bengaluru FC project because it is a club that's doing really well for itself in an expanding market," mentioned Erik, a former Brisbane Roar player, after putting pen to paper on his season-long contract with the Indian football club.

"Indian football is getting bigger and bigger. It felt like the right project to get involved with.

"They've been very successful in the last four years and are looking to make major steps in the Indian Super League," the Australian added.

Erik is not the first Australian player to play for Bengaluru FC, however. In their first I-League season, the club had acquired the services of Aussie striker Sean Rooney.

Prior to the ISL 2017 season, Bengaluru FC's primary objective is to make it to the distance in the AFC Cup 2017. They take on North Korean side 4.25 SC on August 23 in the inter-zonal semis of the competition.