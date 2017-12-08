Two-time I-League champions Bengaluru FC get set for their next big away assignment in the Indian Super League (ISL) as they take on NorthEast United FC on Friday. BFC are without their star goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who has been suspended for the next two matches after his red card.

Lalthuammawia Ralte is slated to take over the goalkeeping duties for the match.

Fresh reports have now come in that even Ralte, who missed the start of the ISL tournament with an injury, may not be 100% fit for Friday's match. In that case, coach Albert Roca would have no option but to opt for Calvin Abhishek, the fourth-choice goalkeeper of the club.

Except for the goalkeeping position, other players are more or less fit to participate. Captain Sunil Chhetri, for one, despite getting married just a few days back, is available for the match. And Roca has only praises for the Indian football superstar.

"He is married and available for tomorrow. He joined the team here and he is ready. I think he is the most professional player I've had in my career," said the Spanish coach.

NorthEast United FC meanwhile are looking for a fresh start to their campaign. They started the ISL this season with a goalless draw against newbies Jamshedpur FC. After that, the Guwahati-based side suffered a 0-3 defeat against Chennaiyin FC.

They however started December on a bright note by winning 2-0 against Delhi Dynamos in the national capital.

"We are better today than 15 days ago when we played Jamshedpur," mentioned NorthEast United FC coach Joao de Deus. "For 15 days, we worked hard to create our own identity. We are better. I am sure that Bengaluru FC are also better than their first game."

BFC, meanwhile, started their campaign with back-to-back home wins against Mumbai City FC and Delhi Dynamos before suffering their first defeat against FC Goa in an away match.

NEUTD vs BFC

Date: December 8

Time: 8 pm IST

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium Guwahati

