Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa have confirmed the departure of Spanish winger Manuel Arana to Delhi Dynamos FC on a season-long loan on Friday February 2.

The Spaniard has three goals and two assists in the current ISL campaign, including a strike against Delhi at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Arana has moved to the Dynamos in a bid to find more game time and add to his tally of goals and assists for the season.

In his place, FC Goa have signed Moroccan 22-year-old midfielder Hugo Adnan Boumous.

Boumous was born in Rennes, France and made his senior club football debut for Stade Lavallois in France's Ligue 2. He then moved to Moroccan club Moghreb Tetouan and played under current FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera.

The right-footed midfielder was also called up to the Moroccan National U-23 side in 2016. He is blessed with a good turn of speed and has the ability to retain possession, something the current FC Goa side thrives on.

Hugo has joined the squad and will be available for selection in the next ISL match against Northeast United FC on February 4, 2018.