It was a brand new start for football fans in the city as they had never before witnessed such tight security measures ahead of a Bengaluru FC match. The six gates across the stadium were partially opened while a long queue formed outside the stadium.

Just 30 minutes to go for the start of the match, the club organisers had to repeat the guidelines to stadium entry. Frustrated fans standing outside complained on Twitter that they had been made to wait for at least an hour to redeem their online tickets from the stadium box office.

In case you're struggling to make it into the Fortress, here's how it works!



?Stadium Gate A ?VVIP

?Stadium Gate B ?Entry to 1, 1A, 10, 10A, 11, 12

?Stadium Gate C ?Entry to 10, 10A, 11, 12

?Stadium Gate D ?Entry to 7, 4, 4A

?Stadium Gate F ? Entry 3, 4, 4A. #BENMUM — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 19, 2017

We're 30 minutes away from kick-off at the Fortress and this fan sums up the mood in and around the Stadium! #Buzzing #WeAreBFC #BENMUM pic.twitter.com/0kYn6jhggq — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 19, 2017

Plenty of decorations and bright lights greeted one and all inside the stadium. While the loudspeakers blared everything from Eminem to the Mission Impossible theme, the Pink Floyd classic 'Another Brick in the Wall', got everyone grooving early on.

The bright lights and the inflated balloons with the words 'Indian Super League' found a position on almost every direction of the field. Needs no mention, the bright electronic perimeter boards too replaced the old school I-League boards made of wood.

This is what the Sree Kanteerava Stadium looks like now. An hour to go for their 1st ever ISL game. #BENMUM #LetsFootball #BengaluruFC pic.twitter.com/NsGri4Exy4 — Sayantan (San) (@san_footy) November 19, 2017

Huge celebration at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Nothing we witnessed ever before. #BENMUM #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/1rdOSvZM8M — Sayantan (San) (@san_footy) November 19, 2017

After getting their seats an hour prior to the kick-off , the West Block fans started chanting at the top of their voices: "Oh, when the Blues go marchin in!".

As the team squad of BFC entered the field for the final pre-match training session, the cheers grew louder, the larger-than-life banners were out and the blue flags got unfurled. The presence of Mumbai City FC's celebrity co-owner Ranbir Kapoor, too, brought out a lot of cheer.