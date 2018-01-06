Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory has been suspended for three matches of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) and fined Rs 4 lakh with immediate effect, mentioned a release from the organisers on Saturday January 6.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee found Chennaiyin coach Gregory in breach of Article 50 (misconduct against match officials) and Article 58 (offensive behaviour and fair play) for his offensive remarks to referee during the ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on December 28.

Only a few days back, FC Pune City coach Ranko Popovic was handed a four-match suspension and fined Rs 5 lakh for the remarks he made against match officials at the post-match press conference in Goa after the match between FC Goa and FC Pune City on December 23.

Meanwhile, Claudio Matias (Jersey No. 10) of Delhi Dynamos FC and Sehnaj Singh (Jersey No. 28) of Mumbai City FC have been suspended for four and two matches respectively for their club's upcoming games in the ISL.

Claudio Matias has also been fined Rs 3 lakh and Sehnaj Singh Rs 2 lakh respectively.

The AIFF Disciplinary Committee found Dynamos' Matias and Mumbai City's Singh in violation of Article 48 (serious infringement) and and Article 49 (misconduct against opponents or persons other than official) during the match between Mumbai City FC and Delhi Dynamos at Mumbai Football Arena on December 29.